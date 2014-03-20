Shanghai shares fall to two-month low on property, economy worries

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - China indexes fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, as investors remained wary over risks of default in the property sector and awaited new economic policy directions.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.4 percent on the day at 1,993.48 points, its lowest close since Jan. 20.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 1.6 percent.

Chinese railway counters gained as Beijing approved construction projects. In Shanghai, Guangshen Railway and China CNR rose 5.1 percent and 2.1 percent respectively. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)