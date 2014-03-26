FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end down 0.2 pct, pharmaceuticals outperform
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 26, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end down 0.2 pct, pharmaceuticals outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China shares eased on Wednesday as investors continued to pocket gains from big winners last week, but pharmaceutical shares outperformed.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent at 2063.7 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down a similar amount at 2,171.0.

Investors continued to desert Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd after the company released low growth forecasts for 2014. The stock fell 5 percent, after dropping 3.1 percent on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, pharmaceutical counters were boosted by government subsidy plans for the sector announced late on Tuesday.

The biggest gainers were Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, up 1.7 percent, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd , up 1.1 percent, and Shan Dong Dong-E E-Jiao Co Ltd , up 1.6 percent.

Shares in Humanwell Healthcare rose by 10 percent after the company announced plans to issue up to 113.4 million A-shares on Tuesday. (Reporting By Natalie Thomas, Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.