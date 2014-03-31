China shares end down on FTZ sell-off, energy shares gain

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - China shares closed down 0.4 percent on Monday, reversing gains in the morning session as investors continued to sell off shares in companies linked to the Shanghai free trade zone after strong gains the previous week.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.4 percent at 2,033.31 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.3 percent.

The indexes were down 3.9 percent and 7.9 percent for the January-March quarter, respectively.

Shares in Shanghai Lujiazui Finance and Trade Zone development Co Ltd closed down 4.9 percent, while shares in Shanghai International Port Group Co Ltd lost 3.9 percent.

Energy shares fared better, jumping after news reports that the Shanghai Futures Exchange and China Electricity Council plan to launch power futures. SDIC Power Holding Co gained 5 percent and Guangzhou Hongli OPTO-Electronic Co jumped 5.8 percent. (Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)