Shanghai share index posts best week in two months

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - The Shanghai share index on Friday clawed back some losses in early trading, when Thursday’s excitement over new cross border investment rules gave way to concerns about fundamentals, to help it post the biggest weekly rise in two months.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2 percent at 2,130.54 points on Friday and rose 3.5 percent this week, its best since the week ended Feb. 14

The CSI300 index of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.1 percent on the day and up 3.9 percent this week, its best week since mid-September.

On mainland indexes, property shares were particularly hard hit after domestic media reported that a study of the 2013 annual results of 22 major Chinese property firms showed their profit margins dropped sharply last year.

The CSI300 real estate sub-index was down 0.6 percent, with Yango Group Co Ltd down 4.2 percent, and China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd losing 2.8 percent.