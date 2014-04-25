FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares suffer biggest weekly fall since early January
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 25, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

China shares suffer biggest weekly fall since early January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China shares dropped 1 percent on Friday and suffered their worst week since early January, as concerns about market liquidity hurt investor sentiment after Guanghui Energy became the first mainland firm to announce plans to issue preferred shares.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1 percent at 2,036.52 points. The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also dropped 1 percent.

On the week, the SSEC shed 2.9 percent, its biggest weekly fall since the week ended Jan. 10. It is down 8.2 percent so far this year.

Shares in Guanghui Energy Co Ltd rose 4.6 percent on Friday after the company announced its preferred share issuance plan.

Regulators have given companies the green light to issue preferred shares as part of the reforms planned for China’s capital markets, but investor reaction to the scheme has been mixed.

Some welcome the scheme because preferred share issues would minimise the dilution of existing shareholders compared with common equity issuance.

But others worry that a flood of new preferred share issues could siphon demand from existing shares and pressure stock prices.

Worries are already running high that a upcoming rush of initial public offerings may lead to funds being diverted from existing shares into new stocks. (Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.