FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares close down after survey adds to economy concerns
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 7, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares close down after survey adds to economy concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China shares closed down on Wednesday, after a private survey showed that growth in the country’s service sector slowed.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.9 percent at 2010.23 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also dropped 0.9 percent.

The Markit/HSBC services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 51.4 in April from March’s 51.9, showing there still is growth but the pace of it has dropped, adding to the cloudy outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

An index of mainland property shares fell 0.7 percent, marking a sixth straight day of losses.

Shares of China Railway Construction Corp Ltd rose 2.7 percent to their highest in more than three weeks, after the railway builder said it signed a $13.1 billion deal for a high-speed railway in Nigeria. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.