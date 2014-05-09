FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end week down on property, Great Wall sell-off
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 9, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end week down on property, Great Wall sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China shares closed down on Friday on falling property stocks and a sell-off in Great Wall Motor shares, leaving the two main indexes in negative territory for the fourth straight week.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent at 2,011.13 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings declined 0.1 percent.

The CSI300 was down 1.1 percent on the week, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.7 percent.

Property stocks continued to tumble, with the CSI real estate sub-index losing another 1.5 percent, leaving overall losses for the week at 4.7 percent as indications of an imminent slowdown in the sector continue to build.

Shares in Great Wall Motor Co Ltd dropped 10 percent, its daily trading limit, after the company said it would halt delivery of its newly-launched Haval H8 due to a quality issue. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

