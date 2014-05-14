FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares inch down, as beverage falls outweigh property gains
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 14, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares inch down, as beverage falls outweigh property gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China shares ended down slightly on Wednesday, with beverage shares the main source of losses, though these were partially offset by real estate gains rooted in additional support for mortgage lending.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2047.91 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also slipped 0.1 percent.

Real estate stocks made significant gains for a third day, boosted by news on Tuesday that the central bank urged mainland banks to speed up approval of home loans.

Property giants China Vanke Co Ltd and Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd rose 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The real estate subindex was up 0.9 percent.

But the gains were offset by beverage-sector declines led by Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, which extended morning losses to close down 3.4 percent on fears of weaker earnings.

Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-stock Co Ltd shed 2.1 percent as investors locked in profits after a more than 3 percent rise on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.