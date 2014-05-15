FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares fall on selling of property, mining stocks
May 15, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares fall on selling of property, mining stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - China shares suffered their biggest loss this month on Thursday as investors sold property and mining shares that recently produced solid gains.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.1 percent at 2,024.97 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also fell 1.3 percent.

The CSI300 property subindex, which climbed the past three days, declined 1.7 percent.

Property giants China Vanke Co Ltd shed 0.7 percent, while Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd was down 2 percent.

Among the top losers were Jilin Ji En Nickel Industry Co Ltd , which plunged 5.8 percent, and Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd, which slid 4.9 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
