FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end down as investors stay cautious
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 27, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end down as investors stay cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - China shares slipped on Tuesday, as there was a lack of catalysts to spur buying and recent signals from Beijing on policy fine-tuning to support economic growth failed to improve appetites for risk.

The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.3 percent at 2,034.57 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.4 percent.

The NASDAQ-style ChiNext Composite Index of mainly high-growth, high-tech counters, snapped a six-day winning streak and fell 0.7 percent. The index was 6.6 percent higher than May 16’s lowest close this year.

On Friday, state media reported that Premier Li Keqiang said pre-emptive fine-tuning of policy to help resolve financing strains for the real economy was needed as China’s economy still faced relatively big downward pressure. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.