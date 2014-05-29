FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end weaker, dragged down by brokerage firms
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 29, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end weaker, dragged down by brokerage firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - China shares slipped back to negative territory on Thursday, hurt by weaker stockbrokers and profit-taking by investors who rotated out of recent high-performers.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.5 percent at 2,040.60 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.7 percent.

Shares of securities brokers were the biggest index drags. CITIC Securities, China’s largest listed brokerage, was down 1.7 percent, while Haitong Securities shed 1.5 percent.

Health-related stocks outperformed, thanks to newly-announced reform policies allowing private companies more access to the healthcare system.

Jointown Pharmaceutical Group surged 6.9 percent, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine gained 2.1 percent, and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group added 1.3 percent.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.