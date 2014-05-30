China shares end month little changes, nickel stocks surge

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - China’s main share indexes ended little changed on Friday, with weakness in property counters offsetting surging nickel shares and a continued rally in the auto sector on hopes of more government support.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2,039.21 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.1 percent at 2,156.46.

For May, the SSEC gained 0.6 percent, while the CSI300 was down 0.1 percent.

Nickel shares surged on the prospects of further price hikes, as local media reported there might be a shortage of the base metal in the coming year. Both Jilin Ji En Nickel Industry and Chengdu Huaze Cobalt & Nickel Material surged the maximum allowed 10 percent.

Beijing is set to release its official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for May on Sunday, which is likely to have inched up to 50.6 from April’s 50.4, adding to signs that the economy may be stabilising, according to a Reuters poll.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Kim Coghill)