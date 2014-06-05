FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares snap 4 days of losses as media firms jump
June 5, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai shares snap 4 days of losses as media firms jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - China’s main share index snapped four days of losses on Thursday, supported by strong gains in media companies as investors regained confidence in the sector’s growth.

The Shanghai Composite Index rebounded from losses in the morning and ended up 0.8 percent at 2,040.88 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 1.1 percent, its best day in more than three weeks.

Some media companies were among the top percentage winners on the indexes. Chengdu B-Ray Media soared the maximum allowed 10 percent in Shanghai. Beijing Gehua CATV Network climbed 6.8 percent to a three-year high after the company said it signed an agreement with China Mobile on 4G development late on Wednesday.

Sports-related stocks outperformed as the World Cup nears, with China Sports Industry Group up 7.0 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

