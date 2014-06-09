FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares flat despite solid gains by property counters
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 9, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares flat despite solid gains by property counters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 9 (Reuters) - China shares ended barely changed on Monday, with gains in property and finance counters largely offset by losses for a few index heavyweights.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 2,030.50 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also finished flat. Both failed to hold on to midday gains of more than 0.3 percent.

Among the top index boosts in Shanghai, Poly Real Estate Group climbed 4.1 percent, while top Chinese lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 1.4 percent.

Great Wall Motor tumbled 5.8 percent as May sales, released late Friday, declined 16 percent from a year earlier.

Citic Securities, China’s largest listed brokerage, slid 1.1 percent after mainland media reported that one of its analysts disclosed insider information in a chat group. The company said on Sunday the matter was being investigated.

Sunning Commerce Group soared 7.1 percent after an executive indicated that a football-related deal will be announced on Wednesday. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.