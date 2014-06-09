China shares flat despite solid gains by property counters

HONG KONG, June 9 (Reuters) - China shares ended barely changed on Monday, with gains in property and finance counters largely offset by losses for a few index heavyweights.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 2,030.50 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also finished flat. Both failed to hold on to midday gains of more than 0.3 percent.

Among the top index boosts in Shanghai, Poly Real Estate Group climbed 4.1 percent, while top Chinese lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 1.4 percent.

Great Wall Motor tumbled 5.8 percent as May sales, released late Friday, declined 16 percent from a year earlier.

Citic Securities, China’s largest listed brokerage, slid 1.1 percent after mainland media reported that one of its analysts disclosed insider information in a chat group. The company said on Sunday the matter was being investigated.

Sunning Commerce Group soared 7.1 percent after an executive indicated that a football-related deal will be announced on Wednesday. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)