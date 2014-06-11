FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares tepid after MSCI keeps mainland stocks out of benchmark index
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 11, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

China shares tepid after MSCI keeps mainland stocks out of benchmark index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - China shares ended flat on Wednesday after equity index provider MSCI decided not to add A-shares to its benchmark emerging markets index, which dented hopes of hefty capital inflows for mainland markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent at 2,054.95 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished barely changed.

Chinese dairy companies rose after the official Economy & Nation Weekly reported that the central government had approved a restructuring plan for the industry.

In Shanghai, Bright Dairy & Food gained 2.1 percent and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.