FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China shares rise, led by liquor makers
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 24, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-China shares rise, led by liquor makers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in headline)

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - China shares ended higher on Tuesday, with strong gains in makers of the country’s fiery liquor baijiu led by Kweichow Moutai after media reports that some local governments have introduced policies to support the sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 2,033.93 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also advanced 0.5 percent.

Moutai was the biggest boost for both indexes, climbing 4.6 percent to its highest since April 30, following a 2 percent rise on Monday.

Smaller rivals Sichuan Swellfun surged the maximum allowed 10 percent in Shanghai, while Anhui Gujing Distillery and Jiugui Liquor both gained about 4 percent in Shenzhen.

Chinese Universe Publishing And Media soared the maximum 10 percent as it resumed trading on Tuesday after announcing plans to acquire an Internet company for 2.66 billion yuan ($428.41 million).

Elderly care-related stocks were also broadly stronger after China said late on Monday it will allow retirees to take out bank loans against their homes to pay for their living expenses under a pilot programme in four cities.

$1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.