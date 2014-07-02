FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China share-indexes end higher, lifted by banks
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 2, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China share-indexes end higher, lifted by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - China shares finished at two-week highs on Wednesday after rises by shares of big banks helped erase morning losses.

The Shanghai Composite Index, in a third straight daily gain, ended up 0.4 percent at 2,059.42 points, its highest close since June 17.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.3 percent to its highest close since June 16.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.6 percent and Bank of China 0.8 percent, the biggest boosts in Shanghai.

Beaten-down coal stocks also outperformed, with Shanxi Coal International Energy Group jumping the maximum allowed 10 percent and Yanzhou Coal Mining up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.