FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares slip from 2-week highs, but property stocks have solid gains
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 4, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares slip from 2-week highs, but property stocks have solid gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - China shares slipped from two-week highs on Friday as investors took profit on recent outperformers, though solid gains by property counters kept the losses small.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which rose the first four days of the week, inched down 0.2 percent to 2,059.37 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was off 0.1 percent.

The indexes were up 1.1 and 1.3 percent for the week, their second straight weekly gain.

Shipping and port stocks, standout gainers earlier this week, were badly hit. Dalian Port PDA and Rizhao Port plunged 10 and 9.4 percent, respectively, while China Shipping Container Lines shed 3.4 percent.

Property giant China Vanke was the top CSI300 boost, climbing 3.9 percent in Shenzhen, while Poly Real Estate Group rose 1.8 percent in Shanghai.

In a note dated on Thursday, Barclays attributed the sector’s recent strong performance to an easier policy environment across most cities and better sales in June. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.