China shares lackluster, property strong while drug stocks down
July 7, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

China shares lackluster, property strong while drug stocks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - China shares finished barely changed on Monday, as weakness in the energy and pharmaceutical sectors offset solid gains from property counters.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 2,059.93 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.1 percent.

Property developers extended gains, with the CSI China Mainland Real Estate index up 1.6 percent to its highest since April 14.

China Vanke, which rose 3.9 percent on Friday, climbed another 3.4 percent. Poly Real Estate added 2.4 percent.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical plunged 8.1 percent after the drugmaker said it faces a probe from the securities regulator for possible disclosure violations.

China is set to release June inflation data on Wednesday and trade numbers on Thursday, with loan growth and money supply data expected between July 10 and 15. ($1 = 6.2018 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

