China shares weak on trade data; power producers strong
July 10, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

China shares weak on trade data; power producers strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - China shares were limp on Thursday after June export data came in weaker than expected, but the power sector outperformed after a report said a draft plan for reforming the country’s power had been drawn up.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed flat at 2,038.34 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.3 percent.

Huadian Power climbed 4 percent, while Huaneng Power 0.7 percent. Some smaller names in the sector jumped the maximum allowed 10 percent.

Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday a draft on electric power system reforms had been completed, which would encourage more private capital in power distribution.

Bank of China was the biggest index drag in Shanghai, sinking 0.8 percent.

Late on Wednesday, the country’s fourth-largest lender denied a state TV report alleging some branches had helped clients launder money to take out of China, saying these branches were involved in a legitimate programme to move capital offshore. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

