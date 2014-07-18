FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end modestly higher, property sector trims gains
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 18, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end modestly higher, property sector trims gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - China shares were slightly higher on Friday, as outperforming property developers and the consumer staples sector trimmed gains in the afternoon.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.2 percent to 2,059.07 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.3 percent. On the week, the two indexes were up 0.6 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

China Vanke added 3.3 percent and Poly Real Estate 4.1 percent, leading property gains after soft home price data triggered expectations of further mini-stimulus measures by local governments.

Chinese liquor makers also posted solid gains, as investors expect the sector to draw interests from overseas funds helped by the upcoming Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect project.

Kweichow Moutai, the top index boost, gained 4.7 percent, pushing gains on the week to 13.5 percent, its best week since May 2013. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

