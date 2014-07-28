FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares close at highest since December as banks jump
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 28, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

China shares close at highest since December as banks jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - China shares closed at their highest since December on Monday, with gains led by the banking sector after a Reuters report said the country’s fifth-biggest bank by assets planned to seek more private investors.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 2.4 percent at 2,177.95 points, its highest close since Dec. 13.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 2.8 percent to close at its highest this year.

China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd plans to sell stakes to private investors under a government reform aimed at letting private capital play a bigger role in the economy, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Its Shanghai shares surged 9.9 percent in their best day since September 2013.

The whole sector was bolstered by the plan, which analysts said would ultimately boost efficiency at state banks, as well as the issuance of preference shares by the country’s biggest lender Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China (ICBC) .

China’s “Big Four” banks spiked 2 to 3.5 percent, while some smaller rivals jumped over 5 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.