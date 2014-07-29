FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end at highest this year in choppy trade
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 29, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end at highest this year in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China shares finished at their highest this year on Tuesday, with turnover strong as investor confidence improved after recent encouraging data and growth-friendly policies.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.2 percent at 2,183.19 points, extending its winning streak to six days, the longest since August 2013.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.3 percent, in its eighth daily gain in a row.

Top index boost Bank of Communications spiked another 6.6 percent following a 9.9 percent jump the previous day. The country’s fifth-largest lender said late on Monday it was studying a plan to sell stakes to private investors under a government reform aimed at letting private capital play a bigger role in the economy.

Among the biggest drags on the CSI300, Kweichow Moutai shed 1.9 percent and Wuliangye Yibin lost 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.