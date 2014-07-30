FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares snap long-winning run, property falls
July 30, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares snap long-winning run, property falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - China’s major indexes broke a long-winning streak on Wednesday, with early gains led by index heavyweight PetroChina Co Ltd offset by falls in property companies and banks.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2,181.24 points, breaking its six-day winning streak which was the longest since August 2013.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.4 percent, ending eight straight days of gains.

PetroChina was among top index boosts in Shanghai, climbing more than 6 percent at one point before trimming gains to end 3.1 percent higher. The government said on Tuesday it had launched a corruption investigation into former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, who served as CNPC’s general manager from 1996-1998.

Shares of Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd dropped 5.5 percent while China Fortune Land Co Ltd fell 5 percent.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

