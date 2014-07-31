China shares find July their best month since December 2012

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - China shares finished their best month since 2012 on a positive note on Thursday, with banks and mining companies leading index solid gains.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session up 0.9 percent at 2,201.56 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.2 percent.

The indexes jumped 7.5 and 8.6 percent, respectively, during July, the best month since December 2012. July’s gains let the two mainland indexes move into positive territory for 2014.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group climbed 5 percent on Thursday to its highest close this year, after media reports said its chairman and three other executives bought more than 40 million shares in the secondary market on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zijin Mining Group surged 7.1 percent and Zhongjin Gold Corp 9 percent.

China is set to release the official PMI manufacturing number for July on Friday, which is expected to show activity in China’s vast factory sector expanded at the fastest pace in eight months. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)