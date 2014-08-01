China shares end down despite strong manufacturing activity

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China shares fell in late action on Friday as investors braced for more volatility in global markets ahead of U.S. jobs data.

Markets had earlier gained on a surprisingly strong pick-up in manufacturing activity on the mainland that helped Chinese indexes hold at seven-month highs.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session down 0.7 percent at 2,185.30 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings fell 0.9 percent.

On the week, they were up 2.8 and 3.1 percent, respectively.

China’s factories posted their strongest growth in at least 1-1/2 years in July as new orders surged to multi-month highs, two purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings showed on Friday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)