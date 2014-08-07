FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares post worst loss in 1-1/2 months as blue chips pull back
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 7, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares post worst loss in 1-1/2 months as blue chips pull back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China shares posted their biggest daily loss in 1-1/2 months on Thursday, as large-cap stocks from banking to energy extended a retreat from recent highs.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.3 percent at 2,187.67 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings declined 1.5 percent, in their worst day since June 19.

Both stretched their losing streak to three days, the longest also since June 19.

PetroChina was the top index drag in Shanghai for a second day, shedding 1.5 percent. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group sank 3.1 percent in its worst day in two months.

Inner Mongolia BaoTou Steel Union jumped the maximum allowed 10 percent limit after the company announced dividend plans late on Wednesday.

Other steel producers were also stronger. Fushun Special Steel soared 9.1 percent.

China is set to release July trade data on Friday, with exports likely to grow 7.5 percent from a year earlier and import growth seen slowing to 3.0 percent from 5.5 percent in June. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.