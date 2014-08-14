FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end down as energy firms, financials drag
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 14, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end down as energy firms, financials drag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Thursday, hurt by lingering weakness in financial and energy companies though outperforming car makers such as SAIC Motor helped limit losses.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.7 percent at 2,206.47 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings sank 1 percent. Both swung between negative and positive territory during the session.

Among the biggest index drags in Shanghai, PetroChina shed 0.9 percent and China Life Insurance 2.1 percent.

Property developers also suffered losses. China Vanke slid 2 percent in Shenzhen, while Poly Real Estate lost 1.4 percent in Shanghai.

Data on Wednesday showed China’s housing market weakened further in July, with real estate investment slowing and sales falling sharply despite efforts by many local governments to shore up the troubled sector.

The auto sector posted solid gains. SAIC Motor, the biggest index boost, climbed 4 percent to a two-week high after it reported strong first-half earnings on Wednesday.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.