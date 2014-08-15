FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai index hits 8-month high on strength in large-cap shares
#Energy
August 15, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai index hits 8-month high on strength in large-cap shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares rose 0.9 percent to an 8-month high on Friday, supported by a rebound in large-cap shares and some solar companies after Beijing said it will halt imports of processed polysilicon.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.9 percent at 2,226.73 points. It rose 1.5 percent this week.

The CSI300 of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 1.1 percent for the day and 1.3 percent this week.

Blue-chip shares, including brokerages and insurance companies, were the biggest index supporters on Friday. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China advanced 1.6 percent and Guo Yuan Securities Company Limited jumped by the 10 percent daily limit.

On the news that China will halt imports of processed polysilicon on Sept. 1, Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric rose 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
