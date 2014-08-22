FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China share indexes edge up, produce gains for sixth consecutive week
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 22, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

China share indexes edge up, produce gains for sixth consecutive week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China shares produced a sixth straight weekly gain - the longest such streak since March 2012 - though extending it will be challenging given fresh concern about the pace of Chinese economic growth.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent on Friday to end at 2,240.81 points, and gained 0.6 percent this week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was also up 0.5 percent on the day, letting it add 0.2 percent on the week.

China stocks began to rally in July based on improving economic and liquidity conditions. But a preliminary private survey on August factory output, released on Thursday, has increased concerns that growth is softening.

On Friday, outperformers included media and travel companies.

With investors turning to growth stocks, the ChiNext Composite Index - comprising startups in mainly nascent industries listed in Shenzhen - climbed 1 percent to a record high. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

