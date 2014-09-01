FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end up, defence & media firms take sting off soft PMI
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 1, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end up, defence & media firms take sting off soft PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Monday as gains in defence and media firms helped to offset a lower-than-expected official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) that added to signs of softness in the economy.

China’s official PMI slipped from a 27-month high to 51.1 in August, the government said on Monday, spurring new calls for more policy easing to prevent the economy from stumbling once more.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent to 2,235.51 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.7 percent.

Defence stocks were the key outperformers again after Friday, bolstered by President Xi Jinping’s comment that China will spur military innovation.

AVIC Aircraft climbed 7.2 percent and China Avic Electronics 4.9 percent.

Media companies posted strong gains after a recent correction. People.cn soared 5.7 percent.

With investors’ money flowing back to growth stocks, the Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mostly high-tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen was up 2.1 percent to a record close high. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.