China shares end higher; machinery, property firms gain
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 17, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end higher; machinery, property firms gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China shares ended higher on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses, supported by machinery firms and property developers that were buoyed by Premier Li Keqiang’s plans on urbanisation.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent to 2,308.43 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also finished 0.5 percent higher.

Construction equipment makers outperformed following Li’s comments on Tuesday that China would accelerate the building of public infrastructure and allow local governments to sell equity in public works.

XCMG Construction Machinery jumped 5.2 percent, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology rose 2.9 percent, and Sany Heavy Industry added 2.8 percent.

Some small developers, expected to benefit from a speeding up of urbanisation, surged by their 10 percent daily limit. (Reporting by Grace Li and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
