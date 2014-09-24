FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares in highest close since March 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 24, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai shares in highest close since March 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares finished at their highest in more than 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, helped by brokerage firms which rose amid optimism over policy reforms.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent to 2,343.6 points, its best close since March 6, 2013. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.8 percent to a two-week closing high.

Wednesday was the best day for both indexes since Aug. 4.

Among top CSI300 contributors, CITIC Securities leapt 3.5 percent, Haitong Securities put on 3.3 percent, and Changjiang Securities surged the maximum allowed 10 percent.

Banking and energy stocks staged a comeback as investors regained some confidence after a preliminary private survey on China’s manufacturing sector for September came in better than expected on Tuesday.

PetroChina added 1.0 percent and Agricultural Bank of China 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.