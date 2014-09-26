FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai share index closes at highest since March 2013
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai share index closes at highest since March 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares finished at their highest level in more than 1-1/2 years on Friday, as companies linked to agriculture and nuclear power rose on hopes for reform and expansion in those areas.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent to 2,348.36 points, the highest close since March 1, 2013. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended flat.

The two indexes were up 0.8 and 0.5 percent on the week, respectively.

Companies linked to nuclear power production were key outperformers for a second day, after the 21st Century Business Herald said the National Energy Administration met on Thursday to discuss restarting nuclear projects.

Shanghai Electric Group soared the 10 percent daily limit and China XD Electric jumped 5.1 percent.

Some agricultural firms also soared 8 to 10 percent after the official China Securities Journal newspaper quoted a top official saying the central government is making steady progress with some major reforms. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.