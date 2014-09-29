Shanghai shares finish at 19-month high

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares closed at their highest in nearly 19 months on Monday, with gains led by stocks expected to benefit from reforms of state firms.

China markets felt no impact from protests in Hong Kong, where the benchmark index was down about 2 percent. News reports and photos of the clashes between protesters and police were not easily accessible via the Internet on the mainland.

The Shanghai Composite Index, rising for a fifth straight day, ended up 0.5 percent to 2,359.13 points, its highest close since March 1, 2013. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings added 0.4 percent to close at a more than three-week high.

China Shipbuilding Industry and China CSSC Holdings were again leading performers, climbing the 10 percent daily limit and 2.9 percent respectively. The shipbuilders are seen making changes in line with reforms in military-related companies to optimize the use of state assets, mainland media reported.

SDIC Power Holdings jumped 5.1 percent as investors believe shares in the subsidiary of State Development & Investment Corp would be boosted as the parent company has started to restructure its assets.

Real estate developers were weaker, with China Vanke down 1.2 percent. The correction in China’s property market is likely to last through the whole of 2015 under the status quo of continued targeted policy easing, Nomura said in a note on Monday. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)