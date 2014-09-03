China shares post 4th straight gain, climbing to new highs

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China shares rose to their highest levels for the year on Wednesday, after two surveys showed activity in China’s services sector rebounded in August, giving a much needed fillip for an economy struggling to regain momentum.

The services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by HSBC/Markit jumped to 54.1 in August - the strongest in 17 months - from a nine-year low of 50.0 in July, while the official non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.4 from July’s six-month low.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1 percent to 2,288.63 points, a 15-month high. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.9 percent to its highest close since December 12. It marked the fourth straight day of gains for both indexes.

Gains in Shanghai came in the strongest bourse volume since July 28, with blue-chips broadly stronger, including the recently beaten down coal and property companies.

Smaller banks also outperformed after mainland media reported on progress with an employee stock ownership plan in financial firms, quoting a senior official from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Bank of Beijing soared 3.1 percent and China Merchants Bank advanced 0.8 percent.

Shipping shares jumped after China outlined plans to modernise the shipping industry on Wednesday. China Shipping gained 5 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)