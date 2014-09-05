FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rise for a 6th straight day, helped by port shares
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 5, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares rise for a 6th straight day, helped by port shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China shares rose for a sixth straight day, with port stocks leading Friday’s gains thanks to Chinese government’s plans to support the shipping industry.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent to 2,326.43 points, the highest close since May 2013. It gained 4.9 percent on the week, making this the best one since February 2013.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.95 percent, taking gains for the week to 4.7 percent, the best week in almost a year.

Ningbo Port surged the maximum allowed 10 percent and Tianjin Port Holdings rose 2.8 percent after China published a set of guidelines to support and develop its shipping industry.

Train-makers China CNR and CSR Corporation both advanced more than 2.0 percent on Friday after a newspaper reported the government was looking to merge the two state-owned firms to prevent them for competing as they chase overseas orders.

China markets will be shut on Monday for the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.