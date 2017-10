SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - China shares ended up 0.2 percent in thin volume on Friday, moving around a key psychological level as investors awaited a slew of economic data next week which could signal possible policy changes.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,306.6 points, staying above the key level of 2,300, after gaining 1.7 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)