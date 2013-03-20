FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares have best day in two months, led by mid-sized banks
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 20, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

China shares have best day in two months, led by mid-sized banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - China shares posted their best showing in more than two months on Wednesday, helped by strong gains for mid-sized banks after local media reported that the banking regulator may scrap a deposit target, potentially freeing up more capital.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 3.4 percent at 2,610.2. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.7 percent. This was their respective best day since Jan. 14. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
