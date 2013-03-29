CORRECTED-China stocks close mixed but end Q1 down

(Corrects Shanghai Composite quarterly loss in third paragraph)

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - China shares closed mixed in light trading on Friday, with many investors away for the Easter holiday.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.2 pct to 2,495.1 points. The Shanghai Composite Index was virtually flat, up 0.01 percent to 2,236.6 points in the lowest trading volume since March 14.

A mediocre macro-economic outlook and fears of tightening measures aimed at China’s property market led the CSI300 to a 1.1 percent loss for the first quarter. The Shanghai Composite index was down 1.4 percent for the quarter.

The CSI300 gained 29.7 percent between end-November and its peak on Feb. 6, but profit-taking and macro-economic concerns have forced a correction since then. The index is now up by a more modest 16.6 percent from its end-November trough. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)