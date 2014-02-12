FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares at 6-week high, Wangfujing jumps on Tencent partnership
February 12, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares at 6-week high, Wangfujing jumps on Tencent partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China shares hovered at their highest in nearly six weeks on Wednesday, helped by strong gains for Beijing Wangfujing Department Store as investors cheered its plan to develop e-commerce capabilities with Tencent Holdings.

Both onshore indexes underperformed Asian markets, shrugging off robust China trade data as investors took stock of recent robust gains for the financial sector. Wangfujing jumped 10 percent in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.3 percent at 2,110.2 points, its highest since Dec. 31. The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, also rising 0.3 percent, reached its highest close since Jan. 2.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mostly hi-tech startups listed in Shenzhen outperformed, rising 1.3 percent to a record closing high. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

