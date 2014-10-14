FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares post third day of losses, erase earlier gains
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 14, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

China shares post third day of losses, erase earlier gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China shares posted a third session of losses on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains in the day as investors took profits amid continuing weakness in global markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.3 percent at 2,360.08 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also sank 0.3 percent.

“The main reason for the market pulling back is that it’s still under great profit-taking pressure after having hit some high levels before,” said Xiao Shijun, an analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.

Xiao said investors were also cautious before the launch of the cross border Shanghai-Hong Kong Connector scheme and China’s third quarter GDP. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.