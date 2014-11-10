FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China shares jump as HK-Shanghai stock trading scheme set to start next week
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 10, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-China shares jump as HK-Shanghai stock trading scheme set to start next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add dateline and date)

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday morning after regulators announced that the long-awaited pilot programme allowing cross-border investment between the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets will launch on November 17.

The CSI300 index rose 27.67671 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,529.8297 in early trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 18.45701 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,436.628. The Hang Seng index added 524.61 points, or 2.23 percent, to 24,074.85.

Mainland indexes had seen surging volumes in the run-up to the announcement, as investors poured money into long-neglected financial stocks on mainland exchanges, expected to be the primary recipients of investment from Hong Kong.

That helped push up the CSI300 financial services index up over 10 percent since Oct 27, led by banks and mainland brokerages.

The move has also helped close the valuation gap between dual-listed companies, which are among the stocks eligible to be traded under the pilot’s regulations. The A-H share index stood at 99.05 in morning trade, with 100 representing parity.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.