China stocks recoup losses as broad rally offsets slumping financials
December 15, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks recoup losses as broad rally offsets slumping financials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China stocks clawed back early losses and ended higher on Monday as a rally led by machinery manufacturers and transportation offset weakness in blue-chip financials.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.8 percent, to 3,217.23 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent, to 2,953.42 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State Construction Engineering, up 10.0 percent to 5.96 yuan; China Railway Group, up 7.8 percent to 7.22 yuan and Bank Of China, down 1.5 percent to 3.29 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology was up 2.1 percent to 6.26 yuan; BOE Technology Group, up 0.3 percent to 3.11 yuan and TCL Corp , up 0.3 percent to 3.84 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.07 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 39.9 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 21.0 billion shares.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
