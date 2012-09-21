China shares rebound, but slump to worst week in 11 months

Sept 21 (Reuters) - China shares ended their worst week in 11 months on a slightly positive note on Friday, as gold miners and oil producers gained on an improvement in risk appetite.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,199.1, but slumped 5 percent for the week. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent on the day, but was down 4.6 percent on the week.

Mainland markets suffered their worst weekly showing since October last year on lowered hopes for policy easing and a territorial spat between Japan and China, as investors unwound gains from a stimulus-led rally in the previous two weeks. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)