FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares close down slightly; finance, energy drag
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 28, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares close down slightly; finance, energy drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China shares ended down slightly on Wednesday after stock markets in Asia slid on signs that the U.S. is getting closer to launching an attack on Syria, but they stayed within the week’s relatively narrow range.

Mainland shares were also dragged down by financials and energy stocks, in particular the 0.5 percent slide by mainland index heavyweight PetroChina, which has seen several top executives placed under investigation for alleged breaches of discipline. ] The China CSI300 Index, which tracks the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended down 0.55 percent at 2328.06 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.11 percent at 2101.30. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.