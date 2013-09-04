FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China shares stay around multi-week highs, materials firmer
September 4, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-China shares stay around multi-week highs, materials firmer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change in text)

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China share indexes hovered around multi-week highs on Wednesday, as strength in commodities-related counters offset weakness in the financial sector and some profit-taking on recent outperformers.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.2 percent at 2,350.7 points. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to its highest close since June 19. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
