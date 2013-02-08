FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rebound to near multi-month highs, auto makers jump
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 8, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

China shares rebound to near multi-month highs, auto makers jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - China shares rebounded from Thursday’s loss to hit new multi-month highs on Friday, led by automakers after strong January sales as investors also cheered positive trade data ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.4 percent on the day and 1 percent on the week at 2,771.7.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Friday and 0.6 percent this week. This was the second-straight weekly gain for both indexes. Onshore Chinese markets will be shut next week and resume trading on Feb. 18. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.