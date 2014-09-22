FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares fall on IPO wave and worry over manufacturing survey
September 22, 2014

China shares fall on IPO wave and worry over manufacturing survey

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China shares tumbled on Monday as a new batch of initial public offerings started taking subscriptions while investors worried that a flash manufacturing survey due on Tuesday could be more evidence the Chinese economy is slowing significantly.

The wave of 12 IPOs is expected to lock up 600 billion yuan ($97.75 billion) in funds, according to a National Business Daily report, aggravating quarter-end liquidity pressures.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.7 percent to 2,289.87 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.9 percent.

A private flash PMI reading on China September factory output on Tuesday could come in below the 50 level, indicating that manufacturing activity is contracting. The median of a Reuters poll was 50.0, which is the demarcation point between expansion and contraction. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

