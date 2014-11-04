FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end flat, infrastructure sector supports
November 4, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end flat, infrastructure sector supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China shares ended flat on Tuesday after a five-day rally as profit taking capped gains in engineering and machinery companies, which rose after Beijing encouraged infrastructure firms to invest abroad.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.03 percent at 2,430.74 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.02 percent.

Shares in infrastructure firms were the biggest gainers, with market players pointing to recent moves by Beijing to encourage investment in overseas infrastructure projects, akin to the post-World War Two reconstruction effort, or “Marshall Plan”, for China.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co Ltd both hit their 10 percent daily limit. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom)

